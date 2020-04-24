$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to post $3.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.92 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $16.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $19.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $22.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares in the company, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock valued at $74,137,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $255.86 on Friday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.70 and a 200-day moving average of $287.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

