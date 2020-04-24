3,060 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,784,239,000 after acquiring an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $357,994,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total transaction of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $705.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.21. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

