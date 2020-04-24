$341.31 Million in Sales Expected for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) will announce $341.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.76 million. Oasis Petroleum posted sales of $575.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $762.00 million to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

