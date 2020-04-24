$39.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $39.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $42.28 billion. Kroger posted sales of $37.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $126.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.00 billion to $130.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $127.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.26 billion to $131.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.62.

KR stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

