$4.32 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will post sales of $4.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.48 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $17.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

