$4.86 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to announce $4.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.91 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $20.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.81 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 7,127 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,097,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 395,864 shares of company stock valued at $65,186,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.64, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

