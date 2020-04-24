$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce $47.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $216.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $222.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $237.85 million, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $245.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The company has a market capitalization of $653.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

