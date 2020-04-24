48,540 Shares in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,435 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Tenable by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 352,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 279,525 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $163,409.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Tenable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.