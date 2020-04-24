$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) will announce sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the lowest is $5.24 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $21.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.84 billion to $22.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $241.14 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

