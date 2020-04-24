5,095 Shares in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.95. The stock had a trading volume of 383,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $367.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

