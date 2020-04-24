62,902 Shares in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of IMPINJ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after acquiring an additional 300,788 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of IMPINJ stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 2.54. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $86,570.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $213,618.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,044 shares worth $586,220. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

