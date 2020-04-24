65,118 Shares in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $28,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of TWLO traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.95. 1,778,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,957. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.