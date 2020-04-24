$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to post sales of $69.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.90 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $73.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $280.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.80 million to $316.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.76 million, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $346.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $103.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,518,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 773,845 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,898,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PlayAGS by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 300,003 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 209,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in PlayAGS by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 203,915 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

