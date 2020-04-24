$747.95 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post sales of $747.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.10 million and the lowest is $732.20 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

AKAM stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

