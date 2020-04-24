$868.83 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) to announce sales of $868.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $863.50 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $906.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Maura bought 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.84 per share, with a total value of $999,866.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.