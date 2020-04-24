8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley downgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

