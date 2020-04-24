$983.74 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post $983.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $877.63 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $864.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

