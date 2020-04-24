Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Christopher J. Scoggins Sells 414 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ABT opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

