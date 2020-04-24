AbbVie (ABBV) to Release Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

