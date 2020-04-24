AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.