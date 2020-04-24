AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.59. 6,769,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

