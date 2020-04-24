Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Sells 85,215 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,215 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.7% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

