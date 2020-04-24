Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 10th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,111 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up about 1.5% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 14.63% of Acme United worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Acme United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter.

ACU stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 11,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,594. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

