AdHive (ADH) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 4% higher against the dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $93,570.70 and approximately $300.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000308 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Profile

ADH is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

