ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ADIDAS AG/S in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

ADDYY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the fourth quarter worth $1,872,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.