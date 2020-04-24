Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 2,500 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

