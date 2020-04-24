Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after buying an additional 255,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $376.73 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

