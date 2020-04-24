Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.