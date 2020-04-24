ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine cut ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE ADT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

