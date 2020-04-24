Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

ATGE stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,565,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,755,000 after purchasing an additional 611,821 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 86.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

