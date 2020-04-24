ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) Insider Acquires A$39,696.43 in Stock

ADX Energy Limited (ASX:ADX) insider Ian Tchacos bought 6,616,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$39,696.43 ($28,153.49).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.00. ADX Energy Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

About ADX Energy

ADX Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and appraisal company. It operates four oil and gas permits in North Africa and Europe, as well as owns interests in gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company was formerly known as AuDAX Resources Ltd. ADX Energy Ltd was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

