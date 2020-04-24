Aeron Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $822,222.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Coinrail, HitBTC and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.74 or 0.02563183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00212657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDAX, Coinrail, Binance, Gate.io, Kuna, Tidex, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

