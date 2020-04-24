AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.