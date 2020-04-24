Aion Market Capitalization Hits $39.41 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 43.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Aion has a total market cap of $39.41 million and $16.97 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Koinex, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN, BitForex, Liqui, Binance, Bilaxy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

