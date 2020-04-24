Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$45.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of AC stock opened at C$18.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.4264939 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Shapiro bought 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.