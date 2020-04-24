Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $261.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $256.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. 229,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.88. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 295.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 59,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

