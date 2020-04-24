Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 659,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.99. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alcoa by 14.2% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.