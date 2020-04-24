Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after buying an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.36. 14,668,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,839,965. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.57.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TH Data Capital upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

