Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. 734,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $166.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3,103.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,733 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,287,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,167,000 after buying an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,527,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,466,000 after buying an additional 884,709 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after buying an additional 813,679 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after acquiring an additional 809,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

