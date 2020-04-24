Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:

4/14/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $195.00 to $202.00.

4/14/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $142.00.

4/13/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/3/2020 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $141.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.81 and a 12 month high of $146.56.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,698 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

