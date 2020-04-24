Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $1,276.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,192.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.02. The company has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price target (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

