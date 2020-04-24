Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 8,330 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

