Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) Insider Deborah O’Toole Purchases 10,000 Shares

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) insider Deborah O’Toole bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,150.00 ($10,744.68).

Alumina stock remained flat at $A$1.50 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,063,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.09. Alumina Limited has a 52 week low of A$1.30 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of A$2.51 ($1.78).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

