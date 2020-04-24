Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post sales of $54.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.99 million. Ambarella posted sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $231.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $242.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $256.67 million, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $280.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $57.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

AMBA opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $73.59.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,735,364.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $82,385.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,039 over the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,407 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 948,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,512,000 after purchasing an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ambarella by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 283,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Ambarella by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 876,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,572 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.