American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,908 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,435,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,277. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

