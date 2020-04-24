American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

AXP stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.17. 9,124,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

