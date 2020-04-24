American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Director Purchases $23,750.00 in Stock

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Director William A. Robotham purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,283. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American River Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

