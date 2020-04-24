Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $231.67. The stock had a trading volume of 49,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,509. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

