Amphenol (APH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Amphenol (NYSE: APH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/23/2020 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Amphenol is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Amphenol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Amphenol was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of APH opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.00.

Get Amphenol Co alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $292,216,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.