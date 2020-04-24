Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the lowest is $0.24. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.18. 735,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,492. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.84. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

